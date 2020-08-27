First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 53.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 256.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

SKYY opened at $81.96 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $82.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.79.

