Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 601 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,963,000. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $47,562,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $34,854,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,497,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 633.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 975,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,110,000 after buying an additional 842,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 219,200 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $15,433,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,954,426.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,037,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,718.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,751,089 shares of company stock worth $230,068,170. 26.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Datadog from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.14.

Shares of DDOG opened at $86.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.84. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $98.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.