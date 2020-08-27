Synovus Financial Corp Has $171,000 Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 128,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period.

NASDAQ GNMA opened at $51.14 on Thursday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $55.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.11.

