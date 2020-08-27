Synovus Financial Corp Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 41,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 51.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

UL stock opened at $60.30 on Thursday. Unilever N.V. has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.4694 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.03%.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

