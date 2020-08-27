Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,300 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 67.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 23.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $104.67 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.53. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 54.83%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $362,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $149,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,252. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Colliers Secur. raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.