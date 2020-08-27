Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 47.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBH opened at $14.96 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

