Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 122.2% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 125.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,697,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $20,115,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total transaction of $5,082,827.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,644,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,269 shares of company stock worth $59,746,257. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $614.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $578.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $620.19.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.25.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

