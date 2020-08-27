Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Kemper were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter worth about $975,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 35,811 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

In other Kemper news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $740,682.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,820 shares in the company, valued at $488,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 12,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $1,036,969.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,118.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $77.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Kemper Corp has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Corp will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.