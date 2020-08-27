Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 91.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 689,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after purchasing an additional 329,220 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 22,054 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,157.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 27,730 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,162.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Macquarie cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.68.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.35.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at $769,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,228,274.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.