Wedbush Weighs in on Global Blood Therapeutics Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) – Wedbush lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.30). Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GBT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $62.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.17. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $87.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.38.

In other news, insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $170,847.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,018,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,414 shares of company stock worth $2,493,047. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

