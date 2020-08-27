Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services Corp Lifted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $83.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.70 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 320.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.23 per share, for a total transaction of $146,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nevada A. Kent acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $103,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,627.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Earnings History and Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Centurylink Inc Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp
Centurylink Inc Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp
Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 601 Shares of Datadog
Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 601 Shares of Datadog
Synovus Financial Corp Has $171,000 Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF
Synovus Financial Corp Has $171,000 Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF
Synovus Financial Corp Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever N.V.
Synovus Financial Corp Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever N.V.
Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,300 Shares of Garmin Ltd.
Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,300 Shares of Garmin Ltd.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report