Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Associated Banc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $448.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.82 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Michael J. Haddad purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $100,960. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1,336.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 19,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 135,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

