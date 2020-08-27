Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,112,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 567,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,855,000 after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 172,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 134,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,668,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.21.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.09. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

