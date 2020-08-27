Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 485.9% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $191,400.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $218,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

