Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $293,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,895 shares in the company, valued at $793,398.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total value of $467,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,030 shares of company stock valued at $8,524,761 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. OTR Global raised Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.69.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $418.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $424.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.46.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Domino`s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

