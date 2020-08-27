Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Allovir in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond anticipates that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allovir’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.98) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Allovir in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allovir in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allovir in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $32.80 on Thursday. Allovir has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $45.28.

In other Allovir news, Director Diana Brainard purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 521,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,867,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allovir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

