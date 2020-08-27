Synovus Financial Corp Sells 903 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $49,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 143.8% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth $60,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQIX opened at $782.00 on Thursday. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $805.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $756.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $678.04.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $824.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $780.52.

In other Equinix news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.55, for a total value of $538,579.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 902 shares in the company, valued at $711,272.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total transaction of $41,378.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193 shares in the company, valued at $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,310 shares of company stock worth $3,894,557 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

