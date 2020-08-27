Synovus Financial Corp Has $161,000 Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $1,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,911,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $681,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,818. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $124.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.79 and a 200-day moving average of $99.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $132.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $817.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.74 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SITE. UBS Group cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

