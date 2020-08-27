Synovus Financial Corp Has $151,000 Stock Position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 118.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Alteryx by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,387,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Alteryx by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $119.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Alteryx Inc has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 641.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.67 and its 200 day moving average is $134.41.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $282,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $3,291,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,289 shares of company stock worth $24,167,453. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.14.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.