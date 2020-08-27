Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.