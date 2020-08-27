FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of FSUGY stock opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

