Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTRE. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.03. Caretrust REIT has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $24.56.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Caretrust REIT will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 47,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 150,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 33,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caretrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Caretrust REIT Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Caretrust REIT Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Raymond James Reiterates “Buy” Rating for FS Bancorp
Raymond James Reiterates “Buy” Rating for FS Bancorp
Arcturus Therapeutics Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler
Arcturus Therapeutics Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler
BRAINSWAY LTD/S Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
BRAINSWAY LTD/S Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Blucora to “Hold”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Blucora to “Hold”
Nielsen PT Raised to $30.00
Nielsen PT Raised to $30.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report