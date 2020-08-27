Raymond James Reiterates “Buy” Rating for FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

FSBW has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.07. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $64.41.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $31.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.95 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 71.8% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 118,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 49,596 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 438.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. 59.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

