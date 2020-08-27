Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARCT. B. Riley lifted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 341.76% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%. Equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, CEO Joseph E. Payne acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.69 per share, with a total value of $31,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andy Sassine acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,126,306.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,450 shares of company stock worth $195,389. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 506.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,708,000 after acquiring an additional 727,354 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,392,000 after acquiring an additional 537,963 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,550,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,747,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,180,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

