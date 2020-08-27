Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) to “Hold”

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BCOR. Benchmark cut their price objective on Blucora from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Blucora from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,401.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher William Walters acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,317.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,025 shares of company stock valued at $189,669 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

