Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) PT Raised to $30.00

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 97.89% from the company’s previous close.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.18.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.20. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 23.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 381.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 623.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

