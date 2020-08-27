Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Dawson James upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Adamis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.08.

NASDAQ ADMP opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $53.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMP. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 49,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 292,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

