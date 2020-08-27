Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $99.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.85.

NYSE WSM opened at $98.96 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $101.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.71.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $2,439,765.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,491.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $992,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,652.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,742 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,328. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 256.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,873,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,483 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10,093.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,310,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,503,000 after buying an additional 1,297,990 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,377,000 after buying an additional 1,176,040 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $39,357,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 118.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,249,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,597,000 after acquiring an additional 677,400 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

