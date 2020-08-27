China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp (OTCMKTS:CHOPF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp Ltd (OTCMKTS:CHOPF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

About China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp (OTCMKTS:CHOPF)

China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Limited operates as a contract manufacturer of cold-rolled narrow strip steel products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company converts steel manufactured by third parties into thin steel sheets and strips. It primarily serves food and industrial packaging, construction and household decorations materials, electrical appliances, and telecommunications wires and cables industries.

