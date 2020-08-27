Uni-Pixel (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Uni-Pixel Inc (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Uni-Pixel shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 2,824 shares trading hands.

Uni-Pixel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ)

Uni-Pixel, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets micro-structured polymer film materials and related technologies for the display, flexible electronics, and automotive industries in the United States. The company markets its touch screen films as sub-components of a touch sensor module under the XTouch brand; and hard coat resin and optical films under the Diamond Guard brand.

