IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.67. IsoRay shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 313,400 shares.

ISR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IsoRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IsoRay from $1.40 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISR. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in IsoRay during the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IsoRay by 748.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,631 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 116,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IsoRay by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,026 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter.

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

