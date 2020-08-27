ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.87

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.87 and traded as high as $12.37. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 26,856 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

