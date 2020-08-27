Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.42

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $1.65. Servicesource International shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 94,608 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on SREV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Servicesource International from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Get Servicesource International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $157.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. Equities analysts predict that Servicesource International Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Moore purchased 61,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $97,163.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,367,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,482.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 167,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $260,891.28. Insiders acquired a total of 1,337,559 shares of company stock worth $2,062,897 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Servicesource International in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 699.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 187,071 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 480.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 82,963 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Servicesource International in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Servicesource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicesource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.