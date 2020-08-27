HP (NYSE:HPQ) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.50

Headlines about HP (NYSE:HPQ) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HP earned a media sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the computer maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected HP’s analysis:

Get HP alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on HP in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $18.33 on Thursday. HP has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Insiders purchased 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.