Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Getting Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) has been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Delta Air Lines earned a media sentiment score of -1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Delta Air Lines’ score:

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,862. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

