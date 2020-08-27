Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.74

Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.74 and traded as high as $11.01. Caesarstone shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 70,041 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.22 million, a PE ratio of 96.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Caesarstone had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTE. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 43.1% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,852,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 557,837 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 94,973 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 957.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 70,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 53,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 21.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares during the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

