Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.08

Shares of Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.08 and traded as high as $13.59. Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund shares last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 47,594 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund by 146.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 445,973 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund by 664.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 217,938 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund by 218.0% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 120,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 82,814 shares during the period.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

