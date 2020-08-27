QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.53

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.53 and traded as high as $32.50. QAD shares last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $689.68 million, a PE ratio of -47.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QAD stock. CSS LLC IL raised its position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL owned 0.29% of QAD worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

