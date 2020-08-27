GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.19

Shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.19 and traded as high as $4.44. GLENCORE PLC/ADR shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 208,261 shares changing hands.

GLNCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

