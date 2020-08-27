EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.92

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.92 and traded as high as $3.41. EMCORE shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 123,400 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

The company has a market cap of $102.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.05 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. Research analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EMCORE news, Director Stephen L. Domenik purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,778 shares in the company, valued at $187,340.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,983.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,237 shares of company stock worth $95,697. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 52.5% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in EMCORE in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 14.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 37.3% in the first quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

About EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

