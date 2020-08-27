I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.20

Shares of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.20 and traded as high as $5.83. I.D. Systems shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 100,055 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $104.61 million, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.26.

About I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY)

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

