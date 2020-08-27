NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.95

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.95 and traded as high as $3.11. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 16,500 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTWK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetSol Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetSol Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.62.

In other NetSol Technologies news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri purchased 11,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $31,864.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of NetSol Technologies worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

