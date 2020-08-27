Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.66

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.66 and traded as high as $12.81. Beazer Homes USA shares last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 396,240 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BZH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 12.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $400.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 2.40.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.72. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $533.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. FMR LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,786,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,789,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,961,000 after buying an additional 288,047 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 26,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

