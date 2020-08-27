Epirus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Epirus Biopharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Epirus Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 37,849 shares changing hands.

About Epirus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ)

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes biosimilar therapeutics worldwide. Its lead product candidate is BOW015, a biosimilar version of Remicade (infliximab) for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. The company's pipeline of biosimilar product candidates also include BOW050, a biosimilar version of Humira (adalimumab) to treat inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and various other forms of adult and pediatric arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and chronic psoriasis and psoriasis; and BOW070, a biosimilar version of Actemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular arthritis, and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

