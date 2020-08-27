TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.25. TransAtlantic Petroleum shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 708,224 shares traded.

Get TransAtlantic Petroleum alerts:

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,838 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,755 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.21% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.