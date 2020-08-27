Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 50,684 shares traded.

About Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ)

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for chronic inflammatory disease and neurologic disorders. Its lead compound is Anatabine citrate, a small molecule, cholinergic agonist, which exhibits anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics, with a mechanism of action distinct from other anti-inflammatory drugs available, such as biologics, steroids, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatories.

Latest News

EMCORE Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.92
I.D. Systems Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.20
NetSol Technologies Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.95
Beazer Homes USA Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.66
Epirus Biopharmaceuticals Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
TransAtlantic Petroleum Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
