G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.97

G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.97 and traded as high as $20.87. G Willi-Food International shares last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 2,071 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered G Willi-Food International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $272.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.58.

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. G Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in G Willi-Food International stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of G Willi-Food International worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon.

