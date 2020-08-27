Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.54

Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $1.64. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 5,812 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $38.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dawson Geophysical stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,849 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.84% of Dawson Geophysical worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

About Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.