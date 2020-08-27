Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.54

Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $1.64. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 5,812 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $38.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16.
Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%.
About Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)
Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.
