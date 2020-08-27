Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.55

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.55 and traded as high as $12.16. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 29,800 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BELFB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.42 million, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $121.17 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 79.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 133,934 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 56.6% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 113,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,950 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth about $373,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 37,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

