Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $131.25

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $131.25 and traded as high as $137.45. Investors Title shares last traded at $137.45, with a volume of 375 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $258.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.75 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 13.93%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Investors Title by 10.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Investors Title by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

